June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. FDA:

* AMGEN WINS FDA APPROVAL FOR KANJINTI INJECTION FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST CANCER, GASTROESOPHAGEAL JUNCTION ADENOCARCINOMA - FDA WEBSITE

* U.S. FDA SAYS KANJINTI (TRASTUZUMAB-ANNS) IS BIOSIMILAR TO HERCEPTIN (TRASTUZUMAB)

* U.S. FDA SAYS KANJINTI COMES WITH A BOXED WARNING FOR CARDIOMYOPATHY, INFUSION REACTIONS, EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY, PULMONARY TOXICITY