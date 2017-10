Oct 23 (Reuters) - Amgen Inc

* Phase 3 A.R.R.O.W. study of once-weekly KYPROLIS(carfilzomib) regimen meets primary endpoint of progression-free survival in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma patients

* Amgen Inc - ‍overall safety profile of once-weekly KYPROLIS regimen was comparable to that of twice-weekly regimen​