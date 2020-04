April 24 (Reuters) - Amiad Water Systems Ltd:

* AMIAD WATER SYSTEMS - COVID-19 UPDATE

* AMIAD WATER SYSTEMS- ANNUAL FIXED FEE & PER-MEETING FEES OF UK-BASED DIRECTOR BEING CUT BY 60%, IT WILL BECOME SAME THAT OF LOCAL NON-EX DIRECTORS

* AMIAD WATER SYSTEMS LTD - MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS AGREED TO REDUCTION IN REMUNERATION EFFECTIVE 1 APRIL TO AT LEAST 31 DEC 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: