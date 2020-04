April 8 (Reuters) - Amiad Water Systems Ltd:

* AMIAD WATER SYSTEMS LTD - TOO EARLY TO ASSESS IMPACT COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL HAVE ON REVENUE AND PROFITABILITY

* AMIAD WATER SYSTEMS - OPEN OFFER TO RAISE UP TO ABOUT £2 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO OF 856,556 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN CO AT 230 PENCE/SHARE