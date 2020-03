March 25 (Reuters) - Amica SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HALTS PRODUCTION AT WRONKI PLANT FROM APRIL 1 TO APRIL 14

* SAYS CURRENTLY SEES SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF ADMINISTRATIVE RESTRICTIONS ON CO’S AND GROUP’S ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL SITUATION

* PLANS TO CONDUCT OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES IN A WAY TO MINIMISE NEGATIVE CONSEQUENCES FOR CO AND GROUP