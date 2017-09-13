FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Amicus announces top-line phase 3 results for SD-101 in Epidermolysis Bullosa
#Market News
September 13, 2017 / 10:20 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Amicus announces top-line phase 3 results for SD-101 in Epidermolysis Bullosa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc

* Amicus Therapeutics announces top-line phase 3 results for SD-101 in Epidermolysis Bullosa

* Study did not meet primary endpoints​

* Phase 3 clinical study did not meet primary endpoints or secondary endpoints in participants with Epidermolysis Bullosa​

* SD-101 did not show a statistically significant difference from placebo in intent to treat (ITT) population​

* Treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAES) were similar across both SD-101 and placebo groups​

* Based on top-line data co has no current plans to invest in additional clinical studies or commercial preparation activities for SD-101​

* Plans to further analyze and share phase 3 essence results with key stakeholders in Epidermolysis Bullosa community​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

