March 22 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc:

* ‍AMICUS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD® (MIGALASTAT) FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN​

* ‍ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING GALAFOLD IN JAPAN IN COMING MONTHS​

* ‍WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: