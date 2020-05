May 7 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc:

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $250 MILLION TO $260 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.28 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS - TOTAL REVENUE IN Q1 2020 WAS $60.5 MILLION, A YEAR-OVER-YEAR INCREASE OF 78%

* SEES NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSE GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2020 $410 MILLION TO $420 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $57.5 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $257.1 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: