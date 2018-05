BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics Reports Q1 Loss Per Share Of $0.28

May 8 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc:

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.28

* Q1 REVENUE $16.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $16.9 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MILLION TO $85 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.36 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MILLION AND $260 MILLION

* CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES $605.2 MILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018, VERSUS $358.6 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: