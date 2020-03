March 2 (Reuters) - Amicus Therapeutics Inc:

* AMICUS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND 2020 CORPORATE UPDATES

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $250 MILLION TO $260 MILLION

* REITERATED ITS FULL-YEAR 2020 GUIDANCE

* STRONG BALANCE SHEET WITH $450 MILLION+ CASH - CASH RUNWAY WELL INTO 2022