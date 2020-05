BRIEF-Amigo Holdings Gets Proposal From A Potential Acquirer

May 27 (Reuters) - Amigo Holdings PLC:

* AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC - FORMAL SALE PROCESS AND MARKET UPDATE

* AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC - RECEIVED A PROPOSAL FROM A POTENTIAL ACQUIRER

* AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC - HAS BEEN UNABLE TO ENGAGE CONSTRUCTIVELY AND ASCERTAIN RICHMOND GROUP’S WILLINGNESS OR NOT TO ACCEPT POTENTIAL OFFER

* AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC - RICHMOND GROUP HAS REQUESTED THAT AMIGO PUBLICLY DISCLOSE STATUS OF FSP

* AMIGO - DIRECTORS RECOMMENDS MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS TAKE NO ACTION UNTIL RICHMOND GROUP CONFIRMED ITS INTENTIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL OFFER

* AMIGO HOLDINGS - RECOMMENDS MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS TAKE NO ACTION UNTIL RICHMOND GROUP CONFIRMS INTENTIONS REGARDING POTENTIAL OFFER

* AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC - NO NEAR-TERM MATURITY DATES IN AMIGO’S FUNDING STRUCTURE

* AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC - DESPITE SPECIAL COVID-19 FORBEARANCE PROGRAM, CASH COLLECTION HAS REMAINED STRONG SINCE 1 APRIL 2020

* AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC - THERE ARE NO NEAR-TERM MATURITY DATES IN AMIGO’S FUNDING STRUCTURE WITH £234.1 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES

* AMIGO- TEMPORARY PAUSE IN LENDING TO REVIEW ITS WIDER FUNDING REQUIREMENTS AND HAS TAKEN STEPS TO CANCEL AMIGO’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: