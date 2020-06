BRIEF-Amigo sees substantial increase in rate of complaints

June 22 (Reuters) - Amigo Holdings PLC:

* AMIGO HAS CONTINUED TO SEE A SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN RATE OF COMPLAINTS

* COMPANY IS CURRENTLY IN DISCUSSIONS WITH FCA TO REACH AGREEMENT ON A VARIATION OF VREQ

* VARIATION IS ANTICIPATED TO AGREE TO EXTEND DATE OF COMPLETION BEYOND 26 JUNE 2020 AND A CORRESPONDING EXPANSION OF BACKLOG OF COMPLAINTS TO BE RESOLVED

* AMIGO EXPECTS TO PUBLISH ITS FULL YEAR RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 ON OR BEFORE 23 JULY 2020

* ADDITIONAL COST OF COMPLAINTS RECEIVED SUBSEQUENT TO 31 MARCH 2020 IS EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL, AS A RESULT OF SUBSTANTIAL INCREASE IN RATE OF COMPLAINTS RECEIVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Pamela Barbaglia)