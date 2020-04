BRIEF-Aminex Says Some Staff Furloughed; UK Management Team Takes 20%-40% Salary Cut

April 27 (Reuters) - Aminex PLC:

* AMINEX PLC - DIRECTORATE CHANGES, CORPORATE AND COVID-19 UPDATE

* AMINEX PLC - ROBERT AMBROSE APPOINTED INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY.

* AMINEX PLC - SOME OF OUR STAFF HAVE NOW BEEN FURLOUGHED AND WHOLE UK MANAGEMENT TEAM HAVE TAKEN A 20-40% TEMPORARY REDUCTION IN SALARY

* AMINEX PLC - UK STAFF COSTS TO BE REDUCED BY OVER 20% ON A TEMPORARY BASIS

* AMINEX PLC - ALL DIRECTORS SACRIFICING SIGNIFICANT REMUNERATION TO SAVE CASH COSTS;

* AMINEX - LIKELY THAT IF RESTRICTION ON MOVEMENT CONTINUES FOR SIGNIFICANT PERIOD, THERE MAY BE DELAY IN GROUP’S OPERATIONS IN TANZANIA

* AMINEX PLC - DIRECTOR AND STAFF REMUNERATION SAVINGS WILL REDUCE CASH OUTGOINGS BY AROUND US$75,000 PER MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: