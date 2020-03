March 30 (Reuters) - Amino Technologies PLC:

* AMINO TECHNOLOGIES - COVID-19 UPDATE, DIVIDEND AND AGM

* AMINO TECHNOLOGIES PLC - PRODUCTION IS NOW BACK TO NORMAL LEVELS, ALBEIT WITH CHALLENGES RESULTING FROM IRREGULAR FLOW OF RAW MATERIALS IN REGION

* AMINO TECHNOLOGIES PLC - OUTLOOK FOR GROUP’S FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR REMAINDER OF FINANCIAL YEAR IS UNCERTAIN

* AMINO TECHNOLOGIES PLC - NO LONGER RECOMMENDS PAYMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND