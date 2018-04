BRIEF-Amir Efrati Reports 5.3 Percent Stake In Arcturus Therapeutics

April 30 (Reuters) - Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd:

* AMIR EFRATI - ON APRIL 27, SENT LETTER TO ISRAELI COURT SHOWING OPPOSITION TO TRANSACTION THEY BELIEVE ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS BOARD HAS BEEN PURSUING

* AMIR EFRATI REPORTS 5.3 PERCENT STAKE IN ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS AS OF APRIL 27, 2018 - SEC FILING

* AMIR EFRATI SAYS INTEND TO REVIEW INVESTMENT IN ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS ON A CONTINUING BASIS

* AMIR EFRATI SAYS PURCHASED ARCTURUS THERAPEUTICS' SHARES BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE UNDERVALUED Source : bit.ly/2jhVcGg Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)