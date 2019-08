Aug 21 (Reuters) - Hochdorf Holding AG:

* HOCHDORF HOLDING- AMIR MECHRIA INFORMED OF HIS IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION AS MEMBER AND VICE PRESIDENT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PHARMALYS LABORATORIES SA

* AMIR MECHRIA WILL ALSO RESIGN FROM ALL OTHER FUNCTIONS WITHIN PHARMALYS LABORATORIES SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: