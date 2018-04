April 26 (Reuters) - Amkor Technology Inc:

* AMKOR TECHNOLOGY REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.04

* SEES Q2 2018 LOSS PER SHARE $0.02 TO EARNINGS PER SHARE$0.10

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $600 MILLION