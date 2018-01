Jan 4 (Reuters) - AMLAK FINANCE PJSC:

* SAYS EGYPT‘S MARSEILIA GROUP AND CO SIGN MOU TO DEVELOP AN URBAN PROJECT IN NASR CITY, CAIRO

* SAYS MOU IS UNDER SPONSORSHIP OF NATIONAL BANK OF EGYPT (DUBAI INTERNATIONAL FINANCIAL CENTRE)

* SAYS THE PROJECT IS LOCATED ON AL NASR STREET AND IN FRONT OF AL AHLY CLUB AND WILL EXTEND OVER 42,676 SQUARE METERS Source: (bit.ly/2Anrg1C) Further company coverage: