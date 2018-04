April 16 (Reuters) - AMLAK FINANCE:

* PLANS TO DEVELOP MIXED USE PROJECT G+14 IN NAD AL HAMAR AREA WITH AN ABOUT TOTAL AREA OF 700,000 SQ.FT. WITH TOTAL ESTIMATED COST OF ABOUT AED 290 MILLION

* SAYS MIXED USE PROJECT WILL BE CONSTRUCTED IN COLLABOARATION WITH A PROMINENT ASSET MAMAGEMENT COMPANY IN THE EMIRATE OF DUBAI

* SAYS PROJECT SHALL BE COMPLETED BY YEAR 2020 Source: (bit.ly/2H1tNXt) Further company coverage: