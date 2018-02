Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ammb Holdings Bhd:

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE 2.16 BILLION RGT

* QTRLY NET PROFIT ‍219 MILLION RGT

* YEAR-AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.98 BILLION RGT ; YEAR-AGO QTRLY PROFIT 313.2 MILLION RGT‍​

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME 407.8 MILLION RGT VERSUS 394.7 MILLION RGT

* AS AT DEC 31 COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.333%‍​