* AMN HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC - ENTERED INTO A NEW $400 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC - NEW FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT REPLACES PREVIOUS $275 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY

* AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES - AGREEMENT INCLUDES ABILITY TO EXPAND BORROWING BY $250 MILLION PLUS ADDITIONAL AMOUNTS BASED ON NET LEVERAGE RATIO TEST