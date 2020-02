BRIEF-AMN Healthcare Announces Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.85

Feb 13 (Reuters) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc:

* AMN HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q4 REVENUE $587 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $575.4 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.73 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* NURSE AND ALLIED SOLUTIONS SEGMENT DELIVERING HIGHER REVENUE IN QUARTER

* SEES Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $598 - $605 MILLION

* SEES Q1 GROSS MARGIN 33.3% - 33.5%

* SEES Q1 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 12.3% - 12.5%

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $586.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ON AN ORGANIC BASIS, Q1 REVENUE IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE 2-3%