May 3 (Reuters) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.87

* Q1 REVENUE $522 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $519.3 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q2 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $530 MILLION - $537 MILLION

* ACQUISITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO ADD $33-$34 MILLION OF REVENUE IN Q2

* SEES Q2 GROSS MARGIN 32.5 PERCENT -33.0 PERCENT

* SEES Q2 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $530 MILLION - $537 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $547.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S