BRIEF-Amneal Accelerates Production Of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate

March 20 (Reuters) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMNEAL ACCELERATES DISTRIBUTION AND PRODUCTION OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE TO MEET POTENTIAL NEEDS OF COVID-19 PATIENTS NATIONWIDE

* AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS - RAMPING UP PRODUCTION OF HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE & EXPECTS TO PRODUCE ABOUT 20 MILLION TABLETS BETWEEN NOW & MID-APRIL

* AMNEAL PHARMA - CO'S HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE SULFATE TABLETS APPROVED BY FDA TO TREAT MALARIA, RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS, LUPUS, CHILDHOOD ARTHRITIS, OTHERS