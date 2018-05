May 17 (Reuters) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMNEAL ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL AND LAUNCH OF GENERIC WELCHOL® (COLESEVELAM HCL) TABLETS, 625 MG

* AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - INITIATED COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES FOR WELCHOL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)