May 15 (Reuters) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMNEAL INTRODUCES FIRST GENERIC FOR MEPHYTON® (PHYTONADIONE) TABLETS, 5MG

* AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PRODUCT IS AVAILABLE IN 100-CT BOTTLES AND IS NOW SHIPPING TO WHOLESALERS, DISTRIBUTORS AND DIRECT TO TRADE