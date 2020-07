July 10 (Reuters) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMNEAL LAUNCHES GENERIC FLUPHENAZINE FOLLOWING ANDA APPROVAL BY FDA

* AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS INC - IMMEDIATELY INITIATED COMMERCIALIZATION ACTIVITIES ACROSS ALL DOSAGES