May 23 (Reuters) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* MABXIENCE AND AMNEAL ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR BEVACIZUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN THE UNITED STATES

* MABXIENCE - CO WILL LEAD PRODUCT, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND SUBSEQUENT MANUFACTURE OF BEVACIZUMAB BIOSIMILAR

* MABXIENCE - UNDER AGREEMENT, AMNEAL WILL GUIDE PRODUCT THROUGH REGULATORY APPROVAL, HAVE EXCLUSIVE COMMERCIALISATION RIGHTS IN U.S.