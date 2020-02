Feb 7 (Reuters) - AMOEBA SA:

* AMOEBA SA - AMOÉBA ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF ARTICLE IN THE RECOGNIZED SCIENTIFIC JOURNAL, PATHOGENS, WHICH RECONFIRMS DIRECT EFFECT OF PREDATION AND ELIMINATION OF LEGIONELLA BY AMOEBA WILLAERTIA MAGNA C2C MAKY

* AMOEBA SA - END OF THE EVALUATION IN EUROPE SCHEDULED FOR THE END OF 2020