BRIEF-Amoeba FY Net Loss EUR Widens To Eur 7.3 Million

March 27 (Reuters) - Amoeba SA:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 5.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 6.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AMOEBA: 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS IN LINE WITH DEVELOPMENT PLAN

* FY NET LOSS EUR 7.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 7.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 0.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AT 31 DEC 2019, THE COMPANY’S EQUITY AMOUNTS TO 4.2 M€ COMPARED TO 5.4 M€ AT 31 DEC 2018

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AMOUNT TO € 4.8 MILLION COMPARED TO € 3.5 MILLION AT DECEMBER 31, 2018.

* ON COVID-19: COMPANY REMAINS ORGANIZED TO ENSURE CONTINUITY OF ACTIVITIES, NAMELY RESEARCH, FIELD TRIALS AND FINALIZATION OF REGULATORY FILES

* THE EUROPEAN DOSSIER, WHOSE SUBMISSION WAS SCHEDULED FOR END OF MARCH, WILL BE SUBMITTED TO AUSTRIAN COMPETENT AUTHORITY BEFORE END OF MAY

* COMPANY HAS CARRIED OUT AN ANALYSIS OF ITS CASH FLOW FORECAST, WHICH ENABLES IT TO FINANCE ITS NEEDS WITHOUT ADDITIONAL REVENUES UNTIL AUGUST 2021