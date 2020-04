April 22 (Reuters) - Amoeba SA:

* SIGNS A MATERIAL TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH BAYER FOR ITS BIOCONTROL SOLUTIONS

* PURPOSE OF THIS PARTNERSHIP IS TO EVALUATE THE PERFORMANCE OF AMOÉBA'S BIOCONTROL SOLUTIONS AND, IF TESTS ARE CONCLUSIVE, COULD LEAD TO A POSSIBLE BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP Source text: bit.ly/2wYzdyA Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)