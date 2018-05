May 23 (Reuters) - Amoy Diagnostics Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO INVEST $8 MILLION IN U.S. FIRM UNIVERSAL SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGY CORP’S PREFERRED SHARES

* SAYS IT WILL OWN 18.986 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARES IN UNIVERSAL SEQUENCING TECHNOLOGY AFTER THE TRANSACTION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2s26lzZ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)