April 20 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd:

* AMP APOLOGISES UNRESERVEDLY AND ACTS TO ACCELERATE CHANGE

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, CRAIG MELLER, HAVE AGREED THAT HE WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* WILL BE MAKING A SUBMISSION TO ROYAL COMMISSION TO RESPOND TO ISSUES RAISED

* MIKE WILKINS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER