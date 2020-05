BRIEF-AMP Ceases Plans To Divest New Zealand Wealth Management Business

May 8 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd:

* CEASED PLANS TO DIVEST ITS NEW ZEALAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS

* NEW ZEALAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT WILL BE RETAINED BY AMP AND WILL NOW FOCUS ON PLANS TO DEVELOP AND GROW BUSINESS IN ITS EXISTING MARKETS

* HELD DISCUSSIONS WITH NUMBER OF INTERESTED PARTIES REGARDING DIVESTMENT, BUT OFFERS RECEIVED DID NOT MEET COMPANY’S EXPECTATIONS.

* WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATE ON NZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT AT 1H 20 RESULTS IN AUG

* CEASED PLANS TO DIVEST NEW ZEALAND WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS DUE TO ECONOMIC AND FINANCIAL MARKETS DISRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 Source: bit.ly/3fxx1PZ Further company coverage: