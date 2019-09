BRIEF-AMP German Cannabis Group Commence Trading On The CSE

Sept 4 (Reuters) -

* AMP GERMAN CANNABIS GROUP COMMENCE TRADING ON THE CSE AND ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT POLICY FOCUSED ON THE EUROPEAN MEDICAL CANNABIS INDUSTRY

* COMPANY’S COMMON SHARES WERE DELISTED FROM TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE AT CLOSE OF MARKET ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2019

* IT HAS UPDATED INVESTMENT POLICY TO ENHANCE SHAREHOLDER VALUE FROM INVESTMENTS IN EUROPEAN MEDICAL CANNABIS INDUSTRY

* AMP GERMAN CANNABIS- NEW INVESTMENTS WILL FOCUS ON SUPPLYING GERMANY WITH MEDICAL CANNABIS

* AMP GERMAN CANNABIS- AMP SWITZERLAND PLANS TO INVEST IN THE SWISS CANNABIS MARKET

* AMP GERMAN CANNABIS- AMP’S LEAD INVESTMENT, AMP GERMANY, PLANS TO BECOME A SIGNIFICANT IMPORTER OF MEDICAL CANNABIS TO GERMANY FROM CANADA

* AMP GERMAN CANNABIS- LIQUIDATING INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO UNDER ITS FORMER INVESTMENT POLICY AND INVESTING PROCEEDS IN THE EUROPEAN MEDIAL CANNABIS INDUSTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: