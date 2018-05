May 4 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd:

* AMP LIMITED APPOINTS DAVID MURRAY AO AS INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

* EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MIKE WILKINS WILL RETURN TO POSITION OF ACTING CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* FOLLOWING APPOINTMENT OF A NEW CEO, WILKINS WILL RETURN TO HIS ROLE AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

* MURRAY TO JOIN BOARD ON OR BEFORE 1 JULY 2018

* MURRAY WILL LEAD REDEVELOPMENT OF GOVERNANCE PROCESSES AT CO INCLUDING PROCESS OF CONSIDERED BOARD RENEWAL