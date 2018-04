April 30 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd:

* MIKE WILKINS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

* ALSO ANNOUNCES THAT GROUP GENERAL COUNSEL AND COMPANY SECRETARY BRIAN SALTER WILL LEAVE COMPANY

* BOARD IS REDUCING FEES FOR ALL AMP LIMITED BOARD DIRECTORS BY 25 PER CENT FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 CALENDAR YEAR

* BOARD IS SATISFIED CATHERINE BRENNER, EX CEO CRAIG MELLER, OTHER DIRECTORS DID NOT ACT INAPPROPRIATELY REGARDING CLAYTON UTZ REPORT PREPARATION