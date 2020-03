March 26 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd:

* FY 20 GUIDANCE WITHDRAWAL

* SALE OF AMP LIFE REMAINS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION BY 30 JUNE

* WITHDRAWING FY 20 GUIDANCE IN LIGHT OF IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS

* CLIENT REMEDIATION PROGRAM REMAINS ON COURSE TO BE 80% COMPLETE BY END OF FY20 AND FULLY COMPLETE IN 2021