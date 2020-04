BRIEF-AMP Says Q120 Australian Wealth Management Average AUM Declined 2% Vs Q419

April 23 (Reuters) - AMP Ltd:

* Q1 20 AUSTRALIAN WEALTH MANAGEMENT AVERAGE AUM DECLINED 2% TO A$131.3 BILLION FROM A$134.0 BILLION IN Q4 19

* Q1 20 AMP CAPITAL NET EXTERNAL CASHFLOWS INCREASED TO A$1.3 BILLION FROM NET CASH OUTFLOWS OF A$20 MILLION IN Q1 19

* AMP CAPITAL TOTAL ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT A$192.4 BILLION IN Q1 20 VERSUS A$203.1 BILLION IN Q4 19

* MARKETS IN Q1 WERE EXTREMELY VOLATILE PARTICULARLY IN MARCH

* EXPECTS MARKET VOLATILITY TO CONTINUE & ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS TO EMERGE OVER REMAINDER OF YEAR

* SIGNIFICANT FALLS IN EQUITIES, FIXED INCOME, KEY COMMODITIES IN VOLATILE Q1 MARKETS IMPACTED QTRLY AUM