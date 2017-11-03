FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 3, 2017 / 12:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Ampco-Pittsburgh subsidiaries to implement electrode and refractory surcharge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ampco-pittsburgh Corp

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - unit ‍ will implement an electrode and refractory surcharge on all forged rolls that it and its subsidiaries produce globally​

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp - ‍Union Electric Steel is implementing surcharge of $0.05 per pound of finished weight for all forged rolls worldwide​

* Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp- ‍temporary surcharge is effective for all orders to be melted on or after January 1, 2018, and for all new quotes​

* Ampco-Pittsburgh corp - ‍a key electrode manufacturer located in U.S. declared force majeure on shipments following impact of Hurricane Harvey​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
