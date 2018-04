April 18 (Reuters) - Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp:

* AMPCO-PITTSBURGH SUBSIDIARIES TO INCREASE PRICE ON FORGED AND CAST ROLLS

* AMPCO-PITTSBURGH - UNION ELECTRIC STEEL IS INCREASING ITS PRICING LEVELS BY ABOUT 8-10% FOR ALL FORGED AND CAST ROLL PRODUCT LINES WORLDWIDE