BRIEF-Amper Provides Updates On COVID-19 And Two New Deals For 9.7 Mln Euros

March 30 (Reuters) - Amper SA:

* SAYS SIGNS TWO NEW CONTRACTS FOR TOTAL OF 9.7 MILLION EUROS

* FIRST CONTRACT (3.4 MILLION EUROS) IS FOR INSTALLATION OF FIBER OPTIC CABLES IN MEXICO CITY DURING 2020

* SECOND CONTRACT, FOR METRO DE MADRID, IS WORTH 6.3 MILLION EUROS AND HAS 18-MONTH DELIVERY PERIOD

* SAYS EXECUTION OF CERTAIN CONTRACTS BELONGING TO NON-CORE ACTIVITIES ARE SUSPENDED, AND WILL RESULT IN A DELAY IN PRODUCTION AND INVOICING

* SAYS IMPLEMENTS TEMPORARY LAYOFFS FOR PART OF THE STAFF THAT WAS NOT SUBCONTRACTED IN THE SUSPENDED CONTRACTS

* SAYS TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND CLOSURE OF ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY SHAREHOLDINGS IN ELINSA, CALSOMATU AND TERRALWIND

* SAYS CONTINUES TO WORK ON DUE DILIGENCE AND RENEGOTIATION OF INVESTMENT CONDITIONS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE NEW SITUATION

* SAYS GETS NEW FINANCING THROUGH MULTI-PRODUCT LINES WITH FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS FOR OVER 15 MILLION EUROS

* COMPANY IS CURRENTLY EVALUATING ECONOMIC IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON ITS 9-MONTH RESULTS, WILL ANNOUNCE ASAP Source text: bit.ly/2Jp0qNt Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)