BRIEF-Amper Q1 Net Profit Up At 4.0 Mln Euros YoY, To Redefine 2020 Strategic Plan

May 5 (Reuters) - Amper SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT AT 4.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 5.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET SALES 51.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 41.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS GROUP WILL SUFFER DELAY IN CONTRACTS AND EXECUTING PROJECTS WHICH WILL SLOW DOWN INCOME GROWTH IN FOLLOWING MONTHS

* SAYS EXECUTABLE PORTFOLIO HAS NOT BEEN AFFECTED AND GROUP SEES NO NEED TO BOOK PROVISIONS

* SAYS BOARD CONSIDERS NOT POSSIBLE TO ACHIEVE THE STRATEGIC PLAN FIGURES FOR 2020

* SAYS BOARD TO REDEFINE GUIDELINES FOR ITS TECHNOLOGY AND INDUSTRIAL BUSINESSES WHICH WILL FORM THE BASIS OF NEW STRATEGIC PLAN