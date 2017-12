BRIEF-Amper Reaches Deal With ACMA/ Montenegro, To Advance Bluesky Sale

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Amper SA:

* SAYS REACHES TRANSACTIONAL AGREEMENT WITH ACMA MANAGEMENT CONSULTING TO FINALIZE ALL LAWSUITS IN SAMOA USA‍​

* SAYS SETTLEMENT PROVIDES FOR WITHDRAWAL OF BOTH PARTIES, ACMA / MONTENEGRO AND GRUPO AMPER, OF ACTIONS RESPECTIVELY INITIATED

* SAYS TO PAY $0.5 MILLION TO MONTENEGRO/ ACMA FOR TERMINATION OF CONSULTING CONTRACT, PLUS CONTINGENT OF $1.5 MILLION

* SAYS DEAL IS A STEP FORWARD IN SALE OF COMPANIES THAT FORM BLUESKY, SEES SALE TO CLOSE IN H1 OF 2018