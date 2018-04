April 12 (Reuters) - AMPER SA:

* SEES TO REACH RECURRING REVENUE OF 349.6 MILLION EUROS BY 2020

* SEES RECURRING NET PROFIT OF 10.7 MILLION EUROS IN 2018, 26.9 MILLION EUROS IN 2019, 37.6 MILLION EUROS IN 2020

* SEES TO REACH RECURRING EBITDA OF 40.6 MILLION EUROS BY 2020

* SAYS IS ANALYZING AND SELECTING VARIOUS INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR INORGANIC GROWTH Source text for Eikon:

