June 19 (Reuters) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT IN LITIGATION WITH MOMENTA AND SANDOZ

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS - MOMENTA/SANDOZ WILL PAY CO $59.9 MILLION NO LATER THAN JULY 2

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CO, MOMENTA/SANDOZ WILL SUBMIT STIPULATIONS OF DISMISSAL OF ALL PENDING LITIGATION BETWEEN PARTIES. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: