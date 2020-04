BRIEF-Amphastar Pharmaceuticals gets FDA Approval For Epinephrine Injection

April 27 (Reuters) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL FOR EPINEPHRINE INJECTION, USP 30MG/30ML (1MG/ML) MULTIPLE DOSE VIAL

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC - GRANTED 180 DAY EXCLUSIVITY TO AMPHASTAR AS FIRST GENERIC FILER

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLANS TO LAUNCH EPINEPHRINE INJECTION MULTIPLE DOSE VIAL WITHIN TWO TO THREE MONTHS

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC - PLANS TO LAUNCH EPINEPHRINE INJECTION MULTIPLE DOSE VIAL WITHIN TWO TO THREE MONTHS