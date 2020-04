BRIEF-Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Simplifies Management Structure

April 13 (Reuters) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. ANNOUNCES SIMPLIFICATION OF MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS - JASON B. SHANDELL HAS STEPPED DOWN AS PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 10, 2020

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS - JACK ZHANG, CEO,CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER, MEMBER OF BOARD,ASSUMED ROLE & RESPONSIBILITIES OF PRESIDENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 10

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CURRENTLY HAS SEVEN ANDAS, FILED WITH FDA TARGETING PRODUCTS WITH A MARKET SIZE OF ABOUT $1.9 BILLION

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CURRENTLY HAS THREE BIOSIMILAR PRODUCTS IN DEVELOPMENT TARGETING PRODUCTS WITH A MARKET SIZE OF APPROXIMATELY $13 BILLION