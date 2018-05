May 14 (Reuters) - Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS - FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF ANDA FOR CALCIUM CHLORIDE INJECTION 10% IN 10 ML LUER-JET PREFILLED SYRINGE SYSTEM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: