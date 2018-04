BRIEF-Amphenol Reports Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $0.84

April 25 (Reuters) - Amphenol Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS, INCREASE IN DIVIDEND AND NEW STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* Q1 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.84

* Q1 SALES $1.867 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.81 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 SALES $1.855 BILLION TO $1.895 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.80 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND

* ON APRIL 24 BOARD APPROVED A NEW THREE-YEAR OPEN MARKET STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN

* SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS IN RANGE OF $3.49 TO $3.55

* AMPHENOL - THREE-YEAR OPEN MARKET STOCK REPURCHASE PLAN IS AUTHORIZED FOR PURCHASE OF UP TO $2 BILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.46, REVENUE VIEW $7.57 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.85, REVENUE VIEW $1.87 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED

* THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: